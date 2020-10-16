Lutan Fyah, Pressure Busspipe & Alandon all on new ‘Star Chile’ EP (stream 2 tracks)

Reggae singers Lutan Fyah, Pressure Busspipe, and Alandon are all appearing on Lustre Kings Productions' upcoming Star Chile riddim compilation EP, produced by Moon Bain (Protoje, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, etc). They recently released Lutan Fyah's "No Selfie" and followed it today with Pressure Busspipe's "Never Left," both of which feature the respective singers doing a lot of justice to Moon Bain's addictive, genre-blurring riddim. The EP drops October 30 via Easy Star Records, who write:

On the Star Chile EP, Dancehall, Afrobeats and Reggae meet in an ethereal place on this future knocking release from Lustre Kings Productions. The five track set, produced by Moon Bain (Zion I Kings, Major Lazer, Blakkamoore), showcases Lutan Fyah, Pressure Busspipe, and the fast rising Alandon on an infectious guitar-driven riddim that sounds as good on dancefloors as it does on headphones.

[...] The Star Chile riddim is inspired by Africa, though it really originated after Moon Bain attended Mr. Eazi’s first ever U.S. concert in 2019. He explains, “Mr. Eazi’s phrasing has so much intentional space. I just loved that open vibe and deliberate simplicity. It was one of those ‘dive in’ moments as a producer or musician where you immerse yourself in an artist’s catalogue or a particular style.” From there, the title of the EP came about from Moon Bain’s interest in Wizkid, a.k.a. “Star Boy,” and the guitar riffs of Jimi Hendrix – especially his solo in “Voodoo Chile.” The combination of those influences resulted in naming the work Star Chile, and it stuck.

[...] Once the riddim was finished, Moon Bain knew he wanted the right artists to lay down vocals. So he tapped into the rich pool of talent in his community. The results include a stunning breakout track, “Play with Fire,” from dancehall up-and-comer Alandon, as well as an intoxicating new lovers anthem, “Never Left,” from St. Thomas’ reggae heavyweight Pressure Busspipe. Finally the “farwaad” worthy testimony from the veteran, Lutan Fyah, to let go of technology addictions and keep it real, on “No Selfie.” An instrumental version by Digital Ancient (which is actually one of Moon Bain’s aliases) and a Zion I Kings remix of “Never Left” rounds out the consistent quality of the EP.