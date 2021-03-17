Lydia Ainsworth announces ‘Sparkles & Debris’ (watch “Parades” video)

Canadian singer, composer and producer Lydia Ainsworth has announced a new album, Sparkles & Debris, due out May 21 via Zombie Cat. It's the follow-up to 2019's Phantom Forest, and about it, she says, "Longing seems to be a major theme running through my songs on this album. Whether that is longing in love, longing to be free from oppression, or longing for the muse of inspiration to make an appearance. I have included some spells and charms in there as well that have proven effective, if any of my listeners want to use them for help with their own desires."

The first single on Sparkles & Debris is "Parades," where Lydia's ethereal electronics get the addition of live drums, guitar and bass. "Parade is a song about the attenuated heartstrings of longing, the kind that feels hopeful only in dreams and ephemeral moments in waking life," Lydia says. "If you are missing a lover, a friend, someone who has drifted to another dimension, or even longing for a deeper connection to yourself, this song is dedicated to you."

Watch the video below...

SPARKLES & DEBRIS TRACKLISTING

01 Parade

02 Forever

03 Cosmic Dust

04 Sparkles & Debris

05 Cake

06 Halo of Fire

07 Good Times

08 Love Charm

09 Amaryllis

10 Queen of Darkness

11 All I Am