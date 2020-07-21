Lydia Loveless announces new LP ‘Daughter’ & shares “Love is Not Enough”

Lydia Loveless will release her new album Daughter on September 25 via her new label Honey, You’re Gonna Be Late Records (pre-order). She made the album in Chicago with producer Tom Schick (Wilco, Mavis Staples, Norah Jones) and the record features Laura Jane Grace on the song "September."

The first single, though, is the breezy alt-country of "Love Is Not Enough." "The song is a response to the old-fashioned idea that love is all you need as opposed to understanding, or give and take," Lydia says. "On a larger scale, it’s about people who say things like ‘love trumps hate’ and take zero action to make it true. It’s not enough to ‘feel’ the emotion of love to make things work whether it’s in your own personal relationships or the way you interact with the world."

You can watch the video for "Love is Not Enough," and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

Daughter track listing:

1. Dead Writer

2. Love Is Not Enough

3. Wringer

4. Can’t Think

5. Say My Name

6. Never

7. Daughter

8. When You’re Gone

9. September

10. Don’t Bother Mountain