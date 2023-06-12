Lydia Loveless announces ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again,’ shares “Toothache”

Lydia Loveless has announced a new LP, Nothing's Gonna Stand In My Way Again, coming on September 22 via Bloodshot Records (pre-order). It follows their 2020 album Daughter. Check out the artwork and tracklist for the new album below.

The first single from Nothing's Gonna Stand In My Way Again is rollicking, organ-tinged "Toothache," on which Lydia says, “Inspired by a literal toothache and knowing there were way too many other things on my plate at the time to be concerned with my fucking tooth. The millions of little things that pile up when you’re broke and overwhelmed until you snap over the dumbest thing, like running out of dish soap...I struggled with whether or not I could write an anthem with the chorus just being ‘Now I’ve got a toothache!’ But I couldn’t get it out of my head. Sometimes you just have to go with your gut."

The song comes with a Bob Fosse-inspired music video. Check it out below.

Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again Tracklist

1. Song About You

2. Poor Boy

3. Sex and Money

4. Runaway

5. Feel

6. Toothache

7. Ghost

8. Do the Right Thing

9. French Restaurant

10. Summerlong