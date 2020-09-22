Lydia Loveless shares new single “September” ft. Laura Jane Grace (watch video)

Lydia Loveless releases a new album, Daughter, on Friday (9/25) via her new label Honey, and ahead of that she's shared another new single, "September." It's a gorgeous, heart-rending piano ballad, and as mentioned, Laura Jane Grace sings with Lydia on it. They sound amazing together; watch the video, directed by Lydia and Michael Casey and starring Bridget Christine, Kyle Cox, & Scotty Sandwich, below.

"'September' is a song about the loneliness and ache of being a teenager," Lydia writes. "I wanted to depict that in the video without being too personal, and we thought Bridget and Kyle would be the perfect people to star in it. There’s nothing I love more than not being in my own video, so I loved just watching everyone get into character and tell this sad story in front of me."

As touring is off because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lydia is doing a series of livestream performances to support Daughter, which begin Thursday (9/24), when she'll perform the new album in full, backed by her band, from Secret Studio in Columbus, OH. A solo, career-spanning set follows on 10/8, and the series wraps up with "Lydia's Piano Lounge" on 10/22. Tickets to all three shows are on sale now.

--