Lydia Lunch documentary ‘The War is Never Over’ screening in theaters & virtually

Lydia Lunch documentary The War is Never Over premiered at DOC NYC fest in 2019, and now it's set to open in theaters nationwide, including NYC's IFC Center, on June 30, and virtually via Kino Marquee. Tickets for IFC Center go on sale Monday, June 28 at 6 PM.

The documentary's description reads:

The War is Never Over traces Lunch’s beginnings in the late 1970s New York City downtown scene with her band Teenage Jesus and the Jerks, a central pillar of the No Wave music movement, and follows her storied career as an artist and legendary spoken-word poet – touching on her many collaborations with a diverse collective of artists, writers and musicians including Alan Vega (Suicide), Hubert Selby Jr., and Nick Cave and Sonic Youth. The film blends interviews with Lydia and those in her circle with archival footage of 1970’s bands and photographs of New York City along with contemporary on-stage performances by Lunch.

In a statement, director Beth B says, "Lydia Lunch was 19 and I was 23 when we met in the late ‘70s New York music/film/art scene and brought our radical visions to the underground where we broke boundaries, simultaneously shocking and enticing our audiences with our uncensored music and films. Fast forward to 2017, as I watched the ever brash and luminous Lydia Lunch performing with her extraordinary band, RETROVIRUS, I realized that I needed to make the definitive documentary about [her]."

Watch a trailer below.