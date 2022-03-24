Lykke Li announces audiovisual LP album ‘EYEYE,’ North American tour, playing The Apollo

Lykke Li just returned with a new single "No Hotel," and now she's announced it's from a new audiovisual album, EYEYE, due out May 20 via Play It Again Sam / Crush Music. She made it with regular collaborator Björn Yttling, working together for the first time since 2014's I Never Learn. "I wanted the record to have the intimacy of listening to a voice memo on a macro dose of LSD," Lykke says. See the tracklist below.

Theo Lindquis directed a series of one-minute videos to accompany EYEYE, shot on 16mm film by Edu Grau, and starring Lykke and Jeff Wilbusch (Oslo, Unorthodox). "We wanted to capture the beauty and grandeur of a three-hour European arthouse movie, while making something native to modern media," Lykke says. "The intention is to deliver the full impact of a movie in sixty seconds on a phone screen, which is where most of our emotional experiences happen now anyway." The videos will come out on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and you can preview them below.

Lykke has also announced a North American tour supporting EYEYE, with stops in San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, and NYC. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Apollo Theater on October 8. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM.

LYKKE LI: 2022 TOUR

9/26 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

9/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/4 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/6 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/8 - New York, NY @ Apollo Theater