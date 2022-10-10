Lykke Li brought ‘EYEYE’ visuals and earlier favorites to NYC’s Apollo Theater (video, setlist)

Lykke Li closed her North American tour supporting audiovisual album EYEYE this weekend with a pair of shows at Harlem's Apollo Theater on Saturday and Sunday (10/8 and 10/9). The Swedish singer brought huge theatricality to the historic venue (which she was returning to after previously performing there in 2014). Following a set by Grace Ives, she opened the Saturday show by playing EYEYE in its entirety before digging into older tracks, including "I Never Learn" and "No Rest for the Wicked." She closed the main set with cathartic hit "I Follow Rivers," and played "Possibility" and "hard rain" for the encore. Check out the full setlist, plus fan-shot photos and videos, below.

The tour kicked off last month in California, but weeks before that, Lykke made a live debut of the album in "Ü & Eyeye," an immersive exhibition at The Broad in LA. The exhibit featured visual loops by Theo Lindquist that previously debuted as a companion to the album, as well as more immersive and multi-sensory spaces. “It took a long time to understand what the live version was,” Lykke told the Los Angeles Daily News. “A lot of the textures and the sonics and the feelings were conceived through psychedelic therapy, so it has this multi-dimensional level, where I want to feel like you’ve really stepped into my psyche and my heart... I don’t know if pop music has really been considered healing before. I want to change that too, because I think that there’s nothing more cathartic and healing than songs that people sing along.” That spirit of immersion carried through to the tour, including its grand finale at the Apollo.