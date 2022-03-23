Lykke Li returns with somber new song “No Hotel” (listen)

Lykke Li put out the Swedish-language song "Bron" and an "I Will Survive" cover back in 2020, and now she has released her first English-language single since 2018's So Sad So Sexy. It's called "No Hotel," and it's a very somber song that features nothing more than Lykke's yearning voice over some spacious electric guitar -- a far cry from the danceable So Sad So Sexy. It was made with longtime collaborator Björn Yttling of Peter, Björn & John. Check it out below.