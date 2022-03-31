Lyle Lovett announces first album in 10 years, touring (listen to “12th of June”)

Country and folk great Lyle Lovett has announced 12th of June, which is his 12th album and first in 10 years, and will be out May 13 via Verve, his first for the label. It was co-produced by Lyle and Chuck Ainlay and made with his Large Band, and features a mix of originals and standards.

The first single from 12th of June is the title track, a lovely ballad in Lyle's signature understated style. Watch the video for that below.

Lovett will be on tour starting next week with three shows in Dallas, and he'll hit NYC for six sold-out shows with his Large Band at City Winery on May 17-20. Tickets are on sale for the late shows on May 19 and 20, and you can join the waiting list for the other shows. He's also got June dates with Chris Isaak. All dates are listed below.

LYLE LOVETT - 12TH OF JUNE

1.Cookin At the Continental

2. Pants Is Overrated

3. Straighten Up And Fly Right

4. Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You

5. Peel Me A Grape

6. Her Loving Man

7. 12th of June

8. Pig Meat Man

9. The Mocking Ones

10. Are We Dancing

11. On A Winters Morning

LYLE LOVETT - 2022 TOUR DATES

April 7, 2022—Dallas, TX—The Majestic Theatre* SOLD OUT

April 8, 2022—Dallas, TX—The Majestic Theatre*

April 9, 2022—Dallas, TX—The Majestic Theatre* SOLD OUT

May 17—New York, NY—City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT

May 18—New York, NY—City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT

May 19—New York, NY—City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT (early show)

May 20—New York, NY—City Winery-Pier 57† SOLD OUT (early show)

June 15—Tucson, AZ—The Fox Tucson†

June 16—Mesa, AZ—Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center†

June 17—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre‡

June 18—Las Vegas, NV—Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas‡

June 19—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl‡

June 21—Napa, CA—Uptown Theatre Napa†

June 22—Saratoga, CA—The Mountain Winery†

June 23—Santa Rosa, CA—Luther Burbank Center for the Arts†

June 24—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡

June 25—Seattle, WA ‡

June 26—Troutdale, OR—Edgefield‡

June 28—Walla Walla, WA—Wine Country Amphitheater‡

June 30—Ketchum, ID—Rive Run Lodge‡

July 1—Salt Lake City, UT ‡

July 2—Grand Junction, CO—Avalon Theatre†

July 3—Taos, NM—Kit Carson Park‡

July 4—Durango, CO—La Plata County Fairgrounds†

July 5—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡

July 7—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre‡

July 8—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre‡

July 9—Cedar Rapids, IA—McGrath Amphitheatre†

July 10—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia Festival‡

July 12—Dayton, OH—Schuster Performing Arts Center†

July 13—Northfield, OH—MGM Northfield Park‡

July 14—Shipshewana, IN—Blue Gate Performing Arts Center†

July 15—Grand Rapids, MI†

July 16—Bay Harbor, MI—Great Lakes Center for the Arts†

July 17—Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook‡

July 20—Indianapolis, IN—TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park‡

July 21—Des Moines, IA—Hoyt Sherman Place†

July 22—Omaha, NE—Kiewit Concert Hall at Holland Performing Arts Center‡

July 23—Minneapolis, MN—State Theatre†

July 26—Red Bank, NJ—Count Basie Center for the Arts†

July 27—Morristown, NJ—Mayo Performing Arts Center†

July 28—Geneva, NY—Smith Opera House†

July 29—Chautauqua, NY—Chautauqua Amphitheater at Chautauqua Institution†

July 30—Lancaster, PA—American Music Theatre†

July 31—Westhampton Beach, NY—Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center†

August 2—Philadelphia, PA—City Winery†

August 3—Philadelphia, PA—City Winery†

August 4—Philadelphia, PA—City Winery†

August 5—Philadelphia, PA—City Winery†

August 6—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap Filene Center‡

August 7—Selbyville, DE—Freeman Stage†

August 9—Ridgefield, CT—The Ridgefield Playhouse†

August 10—Portland, ME—Merrill Auditorium†

August 11—Shelburne, VT—The Green at Shelburne Museum†

August 12—Hyannis, MA—Cape Cod Melody Tent†

August 13—Cohasset, MA—South Shore Music Circus†

August 15—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center†

August 16—Greenville, SC—Peace Center-Concert Hall†

August 17—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry House‡

August 18—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall‡

August 19—Biloxi, MS—Beau Rivage Theatre†

August 20—Shreveport, LA—Shreveport Municipal Auditorium‡

*Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

†An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

‡Co-headline with Chris Isaak