M.A.G.S. announces ‘Destroyer’ LP & tour, shares title track

Buffalo-born, LA-based artist M.A.G.S., aka Elliott Douglas, has announced his new LP Destroyer, coming on August 4 via Smartpunk Records (pre-order). The first single is the title track, a sonically diverse song featuring warm, affectionate vocals set against a pop-punky instrumental. "Destroyer" reaches its apex at the bridge, with a clattering swell of drums and M.A.G.S. shifting into a scream. On the song and album, he explains:

I started therapy last year, and while it was helpful for me, what I really took away from it was that I've known the answers to all my problems the whole time. Healing has to be a choice. You can know what's right and STILL do the wrong thing because accepting the truth requires real sacrifice. There has to be a level of ‘fuck it’ to everything in life, otherwise things can get really overwhelming and the darkness will swallow you. I’ve made the same mistakes over and over without ever realizing I was going in circles. I’ve burned bridges, I’ve hurt people and ran away from fires that I started…. The biggest theme of Destroyer is destroying yourself for the purpose of growth. A tree can’t grow until you prune the dead limbs, we’re the same way as humans. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel, there’s always a way through the pain and desolation.

Listen to "Destroyer" and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

M.A.G.S. will be on tour supporting Destroyer later in the summer with special guests Death Lens. Tickets are on sale now.

The tour comes to NYC on August 17 at Mercury Lounge. All dates below.

M.A.G.S., Destroyer loading...

Destroyer Tracklist

1. Destroyer

2. Sins

3. Elephant

4. Swimming

5. Wednesday

6. Her

7. Floyd

8. Red Sky

9. Supermoon

M.A.G.S. 2023 tour loading...

M.A.G.S. -- 2023 Tour Dates

8/10 Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

8/11 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

8/12 Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

8/13 Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Festival

8/15 Washington, DC - Songbyrd

8/16 Philadelphia, PA - Philamoca

8/17 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

8/18 Hamden, CT - The Church

8/19 Cambridge, MA - Deep Cuts