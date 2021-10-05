M for Montreal announces 2021 online/in-person edition (lineup)
The M for Montreal festival and conference is back for a 16th year, and the 2021 edition will be a hybrid, taking place online from November 15 - 26 and in-person in Montreal from November 17 - 20. (The in-person festival was original set to end on 11/19 but it's been extended a day.) There will be a mix of in-person and virtual showcases, too, and they've announced this year's Official Artist Selection, led by 2020 Polaris winner Backxwash, plus Choses Sauvages, Naya Ali, SLM, Yoo Doo Right, Zoon, Beach Body, and more who will perform live in venues around Montreal.
For those on the industry side, there are panel discussions, talks, and more. Passes are on sale now, and you can check out the full 2021 Official Artist Selection below.
M For Montreal Official Artist Selection 2021
Backxwash
Beach Body
Bleu Nuit
Choses Sauvages
Ghost Woman
Gus Englehorn
Hippie Hourrah
Hologramme
Jaywood
Julien Sagot
Laurence-Anne
Magi Merlin
Nate Husser
Naya Ali
Pure Carrière
P’tit Belliveau
Robert Robert
Skiifall
SLM
Sophia Bel
Yoo Doo Right
Wares
Zoon