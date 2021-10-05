M for Montreal announces 2021 online/in-person edition (lineup)

The M for Montreal festival and conference is back for a 16th year, and the 2021 edition will be a hybrid, taking place online from November 15 - 26 and in-person in Montreal from November 17 - 20. (The in-person festival was original set to end on 11/19 but it's been extended a day.) There will be a mix of in-person and virtual showcases, too, and they've announced this year's Official Artist Selection, led by 2020 Polaris winner Backxwash, plus Choses Sauvages, Naya Ali, SLM, Yoo Doo Right, Zoon, Beach Body, and more who will perform live in venues around Montreal.

For those on the industry side, there are panel discussions, talks, and more. Passes are on sale now, and you can check out the full 2021 Official Artist Selection below.

M For Montreal Official Artist Selection 2021

Backxwash

Beach Body

Bleu Nuit

Choses Sauvages

Ghost Woman

Gus Englehorn

Hippie Hourrah

Hologramme

Jaywood

Julien Sagot

Laurence-Anne

Magi Merlin

Nate Husser

Naya Ali

Pure Carrière

P’tit Belliveau

Robert Robert

Skiifall

SLM

Sophia Bel

Yoo Doo Right

Wares

Zoon