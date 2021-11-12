M.I.A. shares new single “Babylon”

M.I.A. has shared a new song, "Babylon." Fueled by a drum and bass-style breakbeat and a sample of Boney M's 1978 hit "Rivers of Babylon," it's a pretty infectious track. You can watch the video for "Babylon" over at Ohmni.com and listen to a clip of it below.

The song was released in conjunction with an extended version of M.I.A.'s 2010 mixtape Vickileekx that is being auctioned today as a NFT with proceeds going to the Courage Foundation. The expanded Vickileekx and "Babylon" will be available through less exclusive routes at a later date.

In other news, M.I.A. is on the Primavera 2022 lineup.