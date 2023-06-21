M. Ward announces fall Northeast shows

M. Ward's new album Supernatural Thing is out this Friday (6/23) via ANTI-, and he's announced some new shows supporting it. He'll hit the Northeastern US in October, stopping in Brooklyn (October 23 at Music Hall of Williamsburg), Cambridge, MA (October 24 at The Sinclair), and Ardmore, PA (October 25 at Ardmore Music Hall). Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at noon Eastern.

M. Ward also has shows lined up on the West Coast in August, a Los Angeles release show in June, and EU shows in October. See all of his upcoming dates, and stream his latest single "Too Young To Die," featuring First Aid Kit, below.

M. WARD: 2023 TOUR

June 23, 2023 Los Angeles, CA M. Ward Record Release Show

August 15, 2023 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield

August 16, 2023 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 18, 2023 Felton, CA Felton Music Hall

August 19, 2023 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock

August 20, 2023 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

August 22, 2023 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

August 23, 2023 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

August 25, 2023 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 26, 2023 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 17, 2023 Bristol, United Kingdom Strange Brew

October 18, 2023 London, United Kingdom Bush Hall

October 20, 2023 Paris, France Point Éphémère

October 23, 2023 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 24, 2023 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

October 25, 2023 Ardmore, PA Ardmore Music Hall