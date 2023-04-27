M. Ward announces new LP ft. Jim James, Neko Case & more, shares title track

M. Ward is back with his first new music in three years: new album Supernatural Thing will be out June 23 via ANTI-. The album includes eight original songs, a cover of David Bowie's Blackstar track "I Can't Give Everything Away," and a live version of Daniel Johnston's "Story of an Artist." "Bowie and Johnston are constant sources of inspiration for me, have been for I don’t know how many years,” Ward says. It also features guest appearances from First Aid Kit, Neko Case, Jim James, Shovels & Rope, Kelly Pratt, and Dr. Dog's Scott McMicken. See the cover art and tracklist below.

"The title comes from an early thought as a kid that radio traveled the same airwaves as messages from supernatural things — and music, especially remembered music, is somehow tied up in this exchange," Ward says. "The sending and receiving of messages from memory and dreams seem to move along this same often broken-up wavelength. I see this new record as an extension, 18 years later, of my Transistor Radio record, but this new record is better because its more concise and has more voices and more moods — the way my favorite radio was and still is."

Ward has also shared the mellow title track of Supernatural Thing, and an accompanying animated video. "All my songs depend on dream-imagery to some extent,” he says, “and this was an actual dream I had about Elvis, when he came to me and said [you can go anywhere you please]. I don’t know if it’s pandemic-related or not."

Ward has a few European tour dates coming up in May. See those below.

M. Ward - Supernatural Thing loading...

M. WARD - SUPERNATURAL THING TRACKLIST

1. lifeline

2. too young to die (feat. First Aid Kit)

3. supernatural thing

4. new kerrang (feat. Scott McMicken)

5. dedication hour (feat. Neko Case)

6. i can’t give everything away (feat. Jim James)

7. engine 5 (feat. First Aid Kit)

8. mr. dixon (feat. Shovels & Rope)

9. for good (feat. Kelly Pratt)

10. story of an artist

M. WARD: 2023 TOUR

5/19 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

5/21 - Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk

5/26 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

5/27 - Porto, PT @ M.ou.co