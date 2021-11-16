M. Ward announces NY shows (BrooklynVegan Presale for NYC)

M. Ward is returning to the road soon. He heads to New York for two dates in the spring - Woodstock's Levon Helm Studios on March 27, and Brooklyn Made on March 28. Get tickets early to the Brooklyn Made show on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Wednesday, November 17 at 10 AM. Check back here on Wednesday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is BROOKLYNVEGAN.

Our presale runs through Thursday, November 18 at 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale Friday, November 19 at noon.

In addition to the NY shows, M. Ward also had dates in Europe in January and February. See all of his upcoming dates below.

M. Ward will also be touring with Zooey Deschanel as part of She & Him in the US in December, supporting the 10th anniversary reissue of A Very She & Him Christmas.

M. WARD: 2022 TOUR

Thu, JAN 20, 2022 Sala Apolo Barcelona, Spain

Fri, JAN 21, 2022 Las Armas Zaragoza, Spain

Sat, JAN 22, 2022 Dabadaba Donostia-san Sebastián, Spain

Sun, JAN 23, 2022 El Almacén de Little Bobby Santander, Spain

Wed, JAN 26, 2022 Auditorio Concello de Vigo Vigo, Spain

Thu, JAN 27, 2022 Sala Copérnico Madrid, Spain

Fri, JAN 28, 2022 Sala X Sevilla, Spain

Sun, JAN 30, 2022 Teatro El Musical València, Spain

Tue, FEB 1, 2022 Magnolia Segrate Mi, Italy

Wed, FEB 2, 2022 Locomotiv Club Bologna, Italy

Thu, FEB 3, 2022 Monk Roma Rome, Italy

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 El Lokal Zurich, Switzerland

Sun, MAR 27, 2022 Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY

Mon, MAR 28, 2022 Brooklyn Made New York, NY