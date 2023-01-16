M83 add new NYC & Seattle shows to North American tour

Last week, M83 returned with news of their ninth studio, Fantasy, and a North American tour this spring. They've now added a couple of new dates to the tour, second shows in NYC and Seattle. See updated dates below.

The new NYC show is on April 26 at Terminal 5, the day after the first at the same venue, on April 25. Tickets are on sale now.

M83: 2023 TOUR

MON 10 APRIL The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ, US

TUE 11 APRIL El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM, US

THU 13 APRIL Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX, US

FRI 14 APRIL Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater (Outdoors) Austin, TX, US

SAT 15 APRIL White Oak Music Hall - Lawn Houston, TX, US

SUN 16 APRIL House of Blues Dallas, TX, US

TUE 18 APRIL Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN, US

WED 19 APRIL The Eastern Atlanta, GA, US

FRI 21 APRIL Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA, US

SAT 22 APRIL The Anthem Washington, DC, US

SUN 23 APRIL Roadrunner Boston, MA, US

TUE 25 APRIL Terminal 5 New York, NY, US

WED 26 APRIL Terminal 5 New York, NY, US

FRI 28 APRIL MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada

SAT 29 APRIL History Toronto, ON, Canada

SUN 30 APRIL Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI, US

TUE 2 MAY Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL, US

WED 3 MAY Palace Theatre St. Paul, MN, US

FRI 5 MAY Mission Ballroom Denver, CO, US

SAT 6 MAY The Ogden Amphitheater Ogden, UT, US

MON 8 MAY Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR, US

TUE 9 MAY Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC, Canada

WED 10 MAY Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA, US

THU 11 MAY Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA, US

SUN 14 MAY Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA, US

TUE 16 MAY Fox Theater Oakland, CA, US

THU 8 JUNE Lukiškių Kalėjimas 2.0 Vilnius, Lithuania

THU 15 JUNE – SUN 18 JUNE Festi'neuch 2023 Neuchatel, Switzerland

MON 19 JUNE Circolo Magnolia Segrate, Italy

WED 5 JULY – SUN 9 JULY Beauregard Festival 2023 Hérouville St Clair, France

THU 6 JULY – SAT 8 JULY Bilbao BBK Live 2023 Bilbao, Spain