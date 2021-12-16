M83 announce ‘Hurry Up We’re Dreaming’ 10th anniversary reissue, share “My Tears Are Becoming a Sea” video

M83's sixth album, Hurry Up We're Dreaming, turned 10 this year, and to celebrate, they've just announced an anniversary reissue which will be out on double limited edition orange vinyl on April 15 via Mute.There's brand new artwork, too, a reimagining of the original album cover using the same two children, now 10 years older.

Along with the announcement is a new video for "My Tears Are Becoming a Sea," which was directed by Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago, and is a prequel to the video trilogy of “Midnight City,” “Reunion,” and “Wait," that featured kids with glowing eyes and special powers.

“This story takes place 10 years earlier in order to highlight the first moment one of these children uses their supernatural gifts," say the directors. "On the way to the hospital and moments before his birth, the child’s parents are victims of a horrible car accident. The unborn child is forced to use his powers to save them from within the womb. The idea was to show the literal birth of a superhero. We wanted to place this story in a realistic and universal setting. We think that the panic created by this magnificent moment speaks to everyone. We also wanted to pay homage to the mothers who are too often absent from the mythology of superheroes. And finally, to go beyond the codes of the genre to carry a symbolic message of hope where future generations would come to save us from a dark fate.”

Watch that video, and the original three videos, below.

Hurry Up We're Dreaming made our list of Best Albums of the 2010s.