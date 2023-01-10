M83 announce new album ‘Fantasy’ and North American tour, share “Oceans Niagara”

As anticipated, M83, the project of Anthony Gonzalez, has announced his ninth studio album, the first since 2019's DSVII and 2016's Junk. is due on March 17 via Mute and Other Suns, Anthony's own new label.

"I wanted this record to be very impactful live," says Gonzalez. "The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of Before The Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones." He adds, "I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first. I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before."

Fantasy was inspired in part by jam sessions with Anthony's longtime collaborator Justin Meldal-Johnsen and M83 touring keyboardist and saxophonist Joe Berry. The expansive sound they made carries into lead single "Oceans Niagara" that comes with a music video directed by Anthony's brother, filmmaker Yann Gonzalez who also contributed lyrics to Fantasy. Check out "Oceans Niagara" and the artwork for Fantasy below.

In addition to the album announcement, M83 have shared plans for a North American tour following the release of Fantasy. The tour runs through April and May, including a return to NYC's Terminal 5 on April 25. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local time. All dates below.

M83 - Fantasy

Fantasy:

1 . Water Deep

2 . Oceans Niagara

3 . Amnesia

4 . Us And The Rest

5 . Earth To Sea

6 . Radar, Far, Gone

7 . Deceiver

8 . Fantasy

9 . Laura

10 . Sunny Boy

11 . Kool Nuit

12 . Sunny Boy Part 2

13 . Dismemberment Bureau

M83 - 2023 TOUR DATES:

4/10/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4/11/2023 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

4/13/2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

4/14/2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/15/2023 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

4/16/2023 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

4/18/2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

4/19/2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

4/21/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

4/22/2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

4/23/2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

4/25/2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/28/2023 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

4/29/2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

4/30/2023 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/2/2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

5/3/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

5/5/2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

5/6/2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheater

5/8/2023 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

5/9/2023 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

5/10/2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

5/14/2023 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

5/16/2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater