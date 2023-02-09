M83 shares five more songs from upcoming album ‘Fantasy’
M83 has surprise-released the first chapter of his upcoming album Fantasy (out March 17 via Mute/Other Suns), aka the album's first six songs. The drop comes a month after the initial album announcement and release of lead single "Oceans Niagara." Other songs released today: "Water Deep," "Amnesia," "Us and The Rest," "Earth To Sea," and "Radar, Far, Gone." Listen to all of them below.
In addition to Fantasy Chapter 1, M83 shared a bunch of new tour dates today for the UK and Europe over the summer. Their North American leg includes two nights at NYC's Terminal 5 on April 25 & 26. All dates below.
Preorder Fantasy and other M83 vinyl in the BV shop.
M83 -- 2023 TOUR DATES
4/9/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
4/10/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
4/11/2023 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
4/13/2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
4/14/2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
4/15/2023 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
4/16/2023 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
4/18/2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
4/19/2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
4/21/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
4/22/2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
4/23/2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
4/25/2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
4/26/2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
4/28/2023 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
4/29/2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
4/30/2023 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
5/2/2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
5/3/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
5/5/2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
5/6/2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheater
5/8/2023 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
5/9/2023 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
5/10/2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
5/11/2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
5/13/2023 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven Fest
5/14/2023 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
5/16/2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
5/17/2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
5/20/2023 - Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara
6/7/2023 - Sigulda, LV - Sigulda Castle
6/8/2023 - Vilnius, LT - Lukiškės Prison
6/10/2023 - Helsinki, FI - Sideways Festival
6/17/2023 - Neuchatel,CH - Festi’Neuch
6/19/2023 - Milan, IT - Magnolia Summer
6/24/2023 - Prague, CZ - Metronome Festival
6/27/2023 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia
6/29/2023 - London, UK - Roundhouse
7/6/2023 - Bilbao, ES - BBK
7/7/2023 - Hérouville Saint Clar, FR - Festival Beauregard
8/12/2023 - Pezinok, SK - Grape Festival
8/13/2023 - Budapest, HU - Sziget Festival
8/19/2023 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival