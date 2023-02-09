M83 shares five more songs from upcoming album ‘Fantasy’

M83 has surprise-released the first chapter of his upcoming album Fantasy (out March 17 via Mute/Other Suns), aka the album's first six songs. The drop comes a month after the initial album announcement and release of lead single "Oceans Niagara." Other songs released today: "Water Deep," "Amnesia," "Us and The Rest," "Earth To Sea," and "Radar, Far, Gone." Listen to all of them below.

In addition to Fantasy Chapter 1, M83 shared a bunch of new tour dates today for the UK and Europe over the summer. Their North American leg includes two nights at NYC's Terminal 5 on April 25 & 26. All dates below.

Preorder Fantasy and other M83 vinyl in the BV shop.

M83 -- 2023 TOUR DATES

4/9/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4/10/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

4/11/2023 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

4/13/2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

4/14/2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/15/2023 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

4/16/2023 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

4/18/2023 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

4/19/2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

4/21/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

4/22/2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

4/23/2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

4/25/2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/26/2023 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/28/2023 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

4/29/2023 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

4/30/2023 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/2/2023 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

5/3/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

5/5/2023 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

5/6/2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ogden Amphitheater

5/8/2023 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

5/9/2023 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

5/10/2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

5/11/2023 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

5/13/2023 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven Fest

5/14/2023 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

5/16/2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

5/17/2023 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

5/20/2023 - Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara

6/7/2023 - Sigulda, LV - Sigulda Castle

6/8/2023 - Vilnius, LT - Lukiškės Prison

6/10/2023 - Helsinki, FI - Sideways Festival

6/17/2023 - Neuchatel,CH - Festi’Neuch

6/19/2023 - Milan, IT - Magnolia Summer

6/24/2023 - Prague, CZ - Metronome Festival

6/27/2023 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia

6/29/2023 - London, UK - Roundhouse

7/6/2023 - Bilbao, ES - BBK

7/7/2023 - Hérouville Saint Clar, FR - Festival Beauregard

8/12/2023 - Pezinok, SK - Grape Festival

8/13/2023 - Budapest, HU - Sziget Festival

8/19/2023 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival