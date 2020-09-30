Mac Davis, RIP — country star & Elvis songwriter was 78

Country star, songwriter and actor Mac Davis died on Tuesday at age 78. According to his family, Davis became "critically ill following heart surgery in Nashville."

Mac got his start in the '60s working for Nancy Sinatra's company Boots Enterprises, Inc. He played in her touring band and wrote songs through her publishing company. He penned many of Elvis' later-period hits including "Memories," "In the Ghetto," "Don't Cry Daddy," and "A Little Less Conversation."

In the '70s, Davis became a star in his own right with hits like "Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me," "One Hell of a Woman," and "Stop and Smell the Roses" that crossed over into the pop charts as well.

He also had a successful acting career, making his film debut opposite Nick Nolte in North Dallas Forty, and he had his own '70s TV variety show as well.

Rest in peace, Mac.