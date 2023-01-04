Mac Demarco announces instrumental album ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’

It's been almost four years since Mac DeMarco released his last album, Here Comes the Cowboy, and he's finally back with a follow-up though its probably not what fans are expecting. Five Easy Hot Dogs is a largely instrumental album that will be out digitally on January 20 via Mac's Record Label and will then get a physical release on May 12.

The album was made while DeMarco was traveling and most of the songs are titled for places, including Portland, Vancouver, Chicago and Rockaway. “The nature of ripping around and recording and traveling in this manner doesn’t lend well to sitting around and planning or thinking about what it was that I was setting out to do," Mac says. "I didn’t ever have a sound in mind, or a theme or anything, I would just start recording. Luckily the collection of recordings from this period all shake hands, they have a present musical identity as a whole. I was in it while I was in it, and this is what came out of it, just the way it was.”

No song has been shared from the album yet but you can check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Five Easy Hot Dogs:

1. Gualala

2. Gualala 2

3. Crescent City

4. Portland

5. Portland 2

6. Victoria

7. Vancouver

8. Vancouver 2

9. Vancouver 3

10. Edmonton

11. Edmonton 2

12. Chicago

13. Chicago 2

14. Rockaway