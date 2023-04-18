Mac DeMarco announces summer tour

Mac DeMarco has announced summer tour dates promoting this year's instrumental album Five Easy Hot Dogs. “Hello, Mac D here," he writes. "In July we are bringing Five Easy Hot Dogs to the stage. Should be nice, should be different, hopefully, it will be special. Hope to see you there.” Dates include L.A., NYC, Paris and London.

There are three NYC shows at Webster Hall on July 18-20. Tickets for those shows go sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM.

Check out Mac's tour schedule, and listen to Five Easy Hot Dogs, below.

--

attachment-Mac_FEHD tour poster loading...

Mac DeMarco - 2023 Tour Dates:

Fri. July 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre

Tue. July 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Wed. July 19 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. July 20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Mon. July 24 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

Tue. July 25 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

Wed. July 26 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

Sun. July 30 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire

Mon. July 31 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire

Tue. Aug. 1 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire