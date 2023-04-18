Mac DeMarco announces summer tour
Mac DeMarco has announced summer tour dates promoting this year's instrumental album Five Easy Hot Dogs. “Hello, Mac D here," he writes. "In July we are bringing Five Easy Hot Dogs to the stage. Should be nice, should be different, hopefully, it will be special. Hope to see you there.” Dates include L.A., NYC, Paris and London.
There are three NYC shows at Webster Hall on July 18-20. Tickets for those shows go sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM.
Check out Mac's tour schedule, and listen to Five Easy Hot Dogs, below.
Mac DeMarco - 2023 Tour Dates:
Fri. July 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre
Tue. July 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Wed. July 19 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Thu. July 20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Mon. July 24 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Tue. July 25 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Wed. July 26 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Sun. July 30 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire
Mon. July 31 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire
Tue. Aug. 1 - London, UK @ Hackney Empire