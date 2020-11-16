Mac DeMarco & more playing M for Montreal’s virtual festival

Like almost all festivals this year, M for Montreal is going virtual in 2020, with their online edition happening this week -- November 18-20. The centerpiece showcase is Mac DeMarco, who first played M for Montreal back in 2012, and this solo show marks his first major performance in nine months. The livestream happens Friday, November 20 at 7 PM ET and tickets are on sale now.

There are also two showcases featuring emerging Montreal artists that are free to stream. On November 18 it's the Le Montréal Magique Musique Show featuring Francophone artists Flore Laurentienne, Maude Audet, Totalement Sublime, Population II (who are signed John Dwyer's Castle Face Records) and Laurence-Anne. That starts at 9 PM ET. RSVP here.

Then on November 19 at 9 PM, it's the Montreal Magic Music Show that features Mtl artists who sing in English, including Alex Nicol, Edwin Raphael, Janette King, Paul Jacobs, and Shay Lia. You can RSVP for that show here.

M for Montreal is also an industry conference and this year there are virtual panel discussions and meet-ups, including a music supervisor panel, and exclusive Canadian artist showcase (featuring The Garrys, Patient Hands, Slow Spirit and Jo Passed), and more.

Festival passes are on sale now; head to M for Montreal's website for more details.