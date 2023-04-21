Mac DeMarco shares 199 unreleased songs on ‘One Way G’ collection

Mac DeMarco went four years between 2019's Here Comes the Cowboy and this year's mostly instrumental Five Easy Hot Dogs, and for fans who are feeling unsatisfied, he's just dropped 199 more unreleased songs onto streaming services. It's probably not right to call One Way G an album, but that's what this nine and a half hour collection is titled.

Most of the tracks just have numbers as a titles, but there are some more fleshed-out songs too, like "Fooled by Love," "You Made the Bed," "Proud True Toyota," "She Want The Sandwich," "Father of the Year," and "The Truth." Plow your way through below.

Pitchfork notes that the title is a reference to iconic hockey player Wayne Gretzky, whose Edmonton Oilers number was 99. Mac's Record Label posted a picture of Wayne to its Instagram stories with the caption "There is only One Wayne G.”

Mac announced 2023 summer tour dates this week, including three NYC shows at Webster Hall on July 18-20. Tickets for those shows go sale today (4/21) at 10 AM.