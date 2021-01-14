Macaulay Culkin cosigns campaign to have Donald Trump removed from ‘Home Alone 2′

Donald Trump made history this week as the only U.S. president to ever be impeached twice, and making his week worse there's a online campaign demanding his cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York be scrubbed from the movie. Adding his support is Kevin himself, Macaulay Culkin, who chimed in with a "sold," replying to Twitter user @rachellobaugh who wrote "petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin." Elsewhere, when another Twitter user uploaded the Home Alone 2 clip in question with Trump erased, Macauley replied "Bravo."

The Guardian notes that Home Alone 2 director Chris Columbus said that Trump "did bully his way" into the 1992 film, as much of it was shot at NYC's Plaza Hotel which he owned at the time.

There's an online petition to have Trump replaced by President-Elect Joe Biden in the film, but we like the Twitter idea of a 40-year-old Culkin taking the role.