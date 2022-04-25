Mach-Hommy releases new EP, streaming 3 of its 4 songs

As fans of Haitian-American NJ rapper Mach-Hommy probably know, he frequently releases music that's only available as a very expensive download. He did that earlier this year with the four-song Dump Gawd: Triz Nathaniel EP (available for $222.22), and Stereogum points out that he just did it again today with another four-song EP, Dump Gawd: Triz Nathan, also available for $222.22. However, this time you can stream 3 of the 4 songs on Mach-Hommy's website. The whole EP was produced by Sadhu Gold, and the songs up for streaming include two with Tha God Fahim, one of which also features Your Old Droog and the other of which also features Juju Gotti. All three are cut from that distinct, uniquely appealing Mach-Hommy cloth and you can hear them all here.