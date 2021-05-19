Mach-Hommy releasing new album ft. Westside Gunn & more on Griselda this week (stream a track)

Newark rapper Mach-Hommy has announced a new album, Pray For Haiti, executive produced by Griselda's Westside Gunn. "Once a rebel, always a rebel," Gunn said. "Mach and I cooked up a Hip-Hop classic with Pray For Haiti." The album arrives this Friday (5/21) via Griselda (pre-order), and 20% of the proceeds will go to the Pray For Haiti Trust Fund, "which will improve schools in Port-au-Prince, Haiti."

The first single is the Conductor Williams-produced "The Stellar Ray Theory," a relaxed, glistening track that lyrically revolves around a rain/drought metaphor and includes a nod towards Jay-Z's Bowie interpolation in "Takeover." "Please, I’ma need y’all to rain dance. This Rap shit is too dry right now," Mach said. Listen below.

The album also features Westside Gunn on three tracks, as well as Tha God Fahim and Keisha Plum, and production comes from Camoflauge Monk, DJ Green Lantern, Denny Laflare, and more. Full tracklist below.

Earlier this year, Westside Gunn and Mach-Hommy teamed up for the "EasterGunn Day 4 Freestyle."

Tracklist

The 26th Letter (Prod by Denny Laflare)

No Blood, No Sweat (Prod by Camoflauge Monk)

Folie A Deux Feat Westside Gunn & Keisha Plum (Prod by Conductor Williams)

Makrel Jaxon (Prod by Conductor Williams)

The Stellar Ray Theory (Prod by Conductor Williams)

Marie (Prod by Cee Gee)

Leta Yo (Skit)

Kriminel (Prod by Nicholas Craven)

Pen Rale (Prod by Sadhu Gold)

Murder CZN Feat Westside Gunn (Prod by Camoflauge Monk)

Magnum Band Feat Tha God Fahim (Prod by Messiah Musik)

Rami Feat Westside Gunn (Prod by Camoflauge Monk)

Kreyol (Skit)

Au Revoir (Prod by DJ Green Lantern)

Blockchain (Prod by Camoflauge Monk)

Ten Boxes – Sin Eater (Prod by Denny Laflare)

--

10 Best Rap Albums of 2020

See the full top 50 here.