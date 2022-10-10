Mach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim surprise-release new album ‘Duck CZN: Chinese Algebra’

Back in August, Mach-Hommy and Tha God Fahim surprise-released the fourth installment of their Dollar Menu EP series, and now they've released a sequel to their collaborative 2018 album Duck CZN: Chinese Algebra, titled Duck CZN: Tiger Style. It features guest appearances and production from Your Old Droog, Juju Gotti, Nicholas Craven, Sadhu Gold, and Wino Willy. Mach-Hommy says, "Tiger Style is not an escape, but a relocation, a space where more can be done about the things that are. Allow Tiger Style to help you fly south for the winter, as the season changes, so must your behavior and this album is your soundtrack." Stream the album below.

Nicholas Craven is also fresh off producing the great new Boldy James album.

-

Tracklist

Bone Strait (Prod Sadhu Gold)

Shakes Pears (Prod Sadhu Gold)

Tiger Balm Ultra feat Juju Gotti (Prod Nicholas Craven)

Blue Hill @ Stone Barns feat Your Old Droog (Prod Tha God Fahim)

Chimay Bleues (Prod Sadhu Gold & Wino Willy)

The Way You Do It (Skit)

Love Is Luh (Prod Sadhu Gold)

Gossamer Wings (Prod Nicholas Craven)

Wiz Marquee (Prod Sadhu Gold)

Turbo Tariff (Prod Nicholas Craven)

30 Stone Grouper feat Juju Gotti (Prod Nicholas Craven)