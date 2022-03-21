Machine Gun Kelly announces tour, including MSG with Avril Lavigne

Machine Gun Kelly's next Travis Barker-assisted album Mainstream Sellout comes out this Friday (3/25) via Bad Boy/Interscope (featuring appearances by Lil Wayne, WILLOW, Gunna, Young Thug, Iann Dior, Blackbear, Bring Me The Horizon, and Pete Davidson), and he's just announced a spring/summer arena tour in support of it. Openers vary by date and pretty much all come from the current MGK/Travis Barker universe, including Travis Barker himself on some dates, plus Avril Lavigne (whose new album was made with Travis and features MGK on a track), WILLOW, Blackbear, Iann Diorr, PVRIS, Trippie Redd, and 44phantom.

NYC gets a show on June 28 at Madison Square Garden and that one's with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (3/25) at noon with various presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

The latest single from the MGK album is the song with Bring Me The Horizon. Here's that:

Mainstream Sellout Tracklist

01. Born With Horns

02. God Save Me

03. Maybe (feat. Bring Me the Horizon)

04. Drug Dealer (feat. Lil Wayne)

05. Wall of Fame (feat. Pete Davidson)

06. Mainstream Sellout

07. Make Up Sex (feat. blackbear)

08. Emo Girl (feat. Willow)

09. 5150

10. Papercuts

11. WW4

12. Ay! (feat. Lil Wayne)

13. Fake Love Don't Last (feat. Iann Dior)

14. Die in California (feat. Gunna and Young Thug)

15. Sid & Nancy

16. Twin Flame

Machine Gun Kelly -- 2022 Tour Dates

North America:

JUNE 2022

8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center***^

10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center***^

11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center***^

14 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena***^

17 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*^

18 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

19 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*^

24 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^

25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden+$

26 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^

JULY 2022

1 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

2 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*^

3 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

5 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater*^

6 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^

8 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*^

9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*#

11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*#

13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*#

15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*#

16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*#

19 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*#

21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*#

22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*#

23 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

25 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*#

27 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome*#

28 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*#

31 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

AUGUST 2022

2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena”#

4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center”#

6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre”#

7 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena”#

9 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena”#

10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center”#

11 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center”#

13 – Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom

UK/Europe:

SEPTEMBER 2022

17 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena’^

19 – Prague, CZ – Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

21 – Brussels, BE – Palais 12’^

23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle’^

25 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle’^

27 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum’^

28 – Zurich, CH –Hallenstadion’^

29 – Paris, FR – Zenith’^

OCTOBER 2022

1 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley’^

4 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena’^

6 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena’^

7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro’^

9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena’^

12 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom