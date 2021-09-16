Machine Gun Kelly joined by Travis Barker (for Paramore cover), Pete Davidson in NYC – pics, videos

Rapper turned mainstream pop punk revivalist Machine Gun Kelly brought his tour to NYC for two big sold-out outdoor shows this week: SummerStage in Central Park on Monday (9/13) and The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday (9/14). The Central Park show was cut short due to weather, but not before MGK was able to bring out his collaborator Travis Barker to play their cover of Paramore's "Misery Business" and recent single "Papercuts" off MGK's upcoming Travis-aided album Born With Horns (which they had also just performed together at the VMA's at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Sunday). MGK also brought out Iann Dior for two songs. As the show was getting shut down and the amplification was turned off, he led the crowd in an a cappella singalong of his hit "Bloody Valentine." You can watch video of most of his set below.

At Pier 17, he again did the Paramore cover, this time without Travis, but he did have one guest: Pete Davidson. Video of Pete's appearance is below too.

Both shows were opened by KennyHoopla (who has a collaborative album with Travis Barker out now) and jxdn (who's signed to Travis' label, and just released the Travis-produced Tell Me About Tomorrow, which MGK sings on). MGK and Kenny will both play Riot Fest this weekend.

Pictures of Machine Gun Kelly's Central Park set by Nick Karp continue below...

Central Park Setlist (via)

Intro

title track

kiss kiss

Smoke and Drive

drunk face

Kevin and Barracuda Interlude

concert for aliens

all I know

Sick and Tired (iann dior song) (with iann dior)

nothing inside (with iann dior)

LOCO

Misery Business (Paramore cover) (with Travis Barker)

papercuts (with Travis Barker)

my ex's best friend

Candy

El Diablo

Floor 13

DAYWALKER

What's Poppin Freestyle

Pretty Toxic Revolver

I Think I'm OKAY

lonely

forget me too

jawbreaker (cut short)

bloody valentine (Sung a cappella by Machine Gun Kelly with the audience)

Pier 17 Setlist (via)

title track

kiss kiss

Smoke and Drive

drunk face

concert for aliens

all I know

Sick and Tired (iann dior song)

F*CK YOU, GOODBYE (The Kid LAROI song)

LOCO (with Pete Davidson)

Misery Business (Paramore cover)

papercuts

my ex's best friend

Candy

El Diablo

Floor 13

DAYWALKER

Wild Boy

What's Poppin Freestyle

Pretty Toxic Revolver

5:3666

I Think I'm OKAY

lonely

banyan tree - interlude

forget me too

hangover cure (with fan on stage)

WWIII

jawbreaker

bloody valentine