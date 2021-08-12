Machine Gun Kelly shares “papercuts” off new album with Travis Barker, ‘born with horns’

After going full pop punk on the Travis Barker produced and co-written 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall, Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new album that he made with Travis, born with horns. The blink-182 influence on Downfall was strong, but born with horns' lead single "papercuts" nods more heavily at the Pixies, with a "Where Is My Mind"-esque intro that explodes into an arena grunge-pop chorus. As with MGK's last album, punk and indie purists may roll their eyes at the song's obviously-commercial ambitions, but I dunno, it's pretty damn catchy. Watch the Cole Bennett-directed video below.

Machine Gun Kelly is gearing up for a tour with two other Travis Barker affiliates, KennyHoopla (who released the Travis-aided mixtape Survivors Guilt earlier this year), and jxdn (who released the Travis-aided Tell Me About Tomorrow on Travis' DTA Records, including a song featuring Machine Gun Kelly). That tour includes sold-out NYC shows at Central Park SummerStage and The Rooftop at Pier 17 in September. All dates here.

--

blink-182 Albums Ranked Worst to Best