Machine Head add last-minute Saint Vitus show to tour

Machine Head just kicked off their "Electric Happy Hour (Live)" tour, with Havok guitarist Reece Alan Scruggs filling in for Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka, due to Vogg's commitments with Decapitated. The tour was supposed to hit Long Island on November 30 at The Paramount in Huntington, but that show was cancelled and they instead added a small Brooklyn date happening November 29 at Saint Vitus Bar. Tickets are on sale now, and VIP packages purchased for the Long Island show will be honored at this date. They'll also have a limited-to-100 tour poster available at the show.

The tour also hits Asbury Park on December 2 at The Stone Pony. All upcoming dates and a video from a recent tour stop below.

Machine Head's latest album, ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN, came out in August. Watch a video from that below too.

Machine Head -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/10 Revolution – Boise. ID

11/12 The Gaslight Social – Casper. WY

11/13 Black Sheep – Colorado Springs. CO

11/15 The Original – Minot, ND

11/16 The Hall at Fargo Brewing – Fargo, ND

11/18 Bigs Bar – Sioux Falls, SD

11/19 Royal Grove – Lincoln, NE

11/20 Outland Ballroom – Springfield, MO

11/21 Red Flag – St.Louis, MO

11/22 High Noon Saloon – Madison, WI

11/23 Deluxe @ Old National Center – Indianapolis, IN

11/25 The Forge – Joliet, IL

11/26 Machine Shop – Flint, MI

11/27 A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH

11/28 Legends – Cincinnati, OH

11/29 Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

12/1 Portland House of Music – Portland, ME

12/2 Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ

12/3 Reverb – Reading, PA

12/4 Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

12/6 Elevation 27 – Virginia Beach, VA

12/7 The Loud – Huntington, WV

12/8 Underground – Charlotte, NC

12/9 Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN

12/10 Music Farm – Charleston, SC

12/12 Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12/13 Orpheum – Tampa, FL

12/15 The Hall – Little Rock, AR

12/16 Whiskey Nights – Oklahoma City, OK

12/17 WAVE – Wichita, KS

12/18 Amplified Live Inside Stage – Dallas, TX

12/20 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

12/21 The Rock – Tucson, AZ

12/22 HOB – San Diego. CA

12/23 Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA