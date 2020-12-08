Mad Caddies list their 10 favorite albums of 2020

California ska-punk veterans Mad Caddies returned this year with the House on Fire EP via Fat Wreck Chords, and it features five songs that incorporate ska, reggae, '50s rock 'n' rroll, folk, alt-rock, and more. "We've always tried to incorporate different genres within our punk/ska roots, and with multiple songwriters in the band, we have a lot of different influence," bassist Graham Palmer said. "So we never really feel anything is a real departure, but more of ‘How can we make this genre Caddies?’ It's a fun challenge for us."

As the year comes to a close, we asked Mad Caddies what their favorite albums of 2020 were, and the band made us a collaborative top 10 that's also very genre-diverse, with punk (The Lawrence Arms), country (Chris Stapleton), pop (Taylor Swift), jazz (Brasstracks), indie rock (The Strokes), shoegaze (Hum), Macedonian brass band Džambo Aguševi Orchestra, and more. Here's their full list:

Hum - Inlet

The Strokes - The New Abnormal

Taylor Swift - Folklore

Vulfpeck - The Joy Of Music, The Job Of Real Estate

Beck - Hyperspace

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Brasstracks - Golden Ticket

Dzambo Agusevi Orchestra - Brasses For The Masses

Drive By Truckers - The New OK

The Lawrence Arms - Skeleton Coast

--

Watch the "Let It Go" video and stream Mad Caddies' new EP: