Mad Cool Festival 2022 lineup: Metallica, Pixies, Faith No More, Killers, Deftones, St. Vincent, more

The lineup for the 2022 edition of Madrid's Mad Cool Festival has been announced, and it is indeed mad cool. It includes Metallica, Pixies, Faith No More, The Killers, Deftones, St. Vincent, Placebo, Wolf Alice, Muse, Kings of Leon, The War On Drugs, alt-J, Carly Rae Jepsen, Leon Bridges, Thrice, Phoebe Bridgers, The Comet Is Coming, Sylvan Esso, Princess Nokia, Gang of Youths, beabadoobee, Pale Waves, Viva Belgrado, Higher Power, Marika Hackman, Bartees Strange, Cherry Glazerr, Brutus, Chubby and the Gang, Floating Points, Leon Vynehall, Yaeji, Nina Kraviz, Peggy Gou, Loraine James, and more.

Tickets are on sale and tickets purchased for the 2020 and 2021 editions will be honored.

