Madball add NYC show w/ King Nine to tour

NYC hardcore vets Madball have been playing shows this summer and continue adding dates to their ongoing tour; they announced their first NYC show since what they call April's "'infamous' Tompkins Square Park show." It happens at Irving Plaza on August 14. Long Island hardcore band King Nine open, and tickets are on sale now.

"Haven’t played this venue in over 10 years!," Madball write on Instagram. "A legendary nyc venue with a lot of HC history attached to it!"

Madball also have shows coming up in Santa Ana, Reno, San Antonio, Richmond, Columbus, and more. See all of their upcoming dates below.

MADBALL: 2021 TOUR

Jul 29 Santa Ana, CA, US Constellation Room

Jul 30 Reno, NV, US Alturas Cellar Stage

Aug 6 San Antonio, TX, US Paper Tiger

Aug 14 New York (NYC), NY, US Irving Plaza

Sep 16 Richmond, VA, US The National

Sep 17 Columbus, OH, US Newport Music Hall

Sep 19 Millvale, PA, US Mr. Small's Theatre