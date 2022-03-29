Madball, Murphy’s Law, Burn & more announce Tompkins Square Park show

The NYHC-heavy lineup of Madball, Murphy's Law, Burn, Wisdom In Chains, The Capturers, DJ Franky 2Far, and "a very special guest" will take over NYC's Tompkins Square Park on April 23. It's free, but donations are encouraged. The show is all ages and goes from 1:30-6PM.

The show happens almost exactly one year to the day after last year's Tompkins Square Park show with almost the same lineup (except this time it's Burn instead of Bloodclot). It's also shortly before Madball and H2O team up for shows at Asbury Park's House of Independents on April 30 (sold out) and Providence's The Met on May 1 (tickets).

The Tompkins Square Park show is presented by Black N Blue productions, whose Black N Blue Bowl returns in May and doubles as the NYC date of the Agnostic Front / Sick Of It All tour. More info TBA.

Watch video of Madball's full set from last year's show: