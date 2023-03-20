Madball, Murphy&#8217;s Law, Crown of Thornz, more playing Tompkins Square Park show

Madball, Murphy’s Law, Crown of Thornz, more playing Tompkins Square Park show

photo by James Richards IV

The NYHC-heavy lineup of Madball, Murphy's Law, Crown of Thornz, Vulture Raid, and The Capturers will play a show at NYC's Tompkins Square Park on Saturday, April 29, two weeks later than originally scheduled. It's free to attend, and there's a GoFundMe to cover expenses and to raise money for Ray's Candy Store, whose 90 year old owner was assaulted in January. Check out the show flyer below.

Before the NYC show, Madball have Reading, PA date at Reverb on March 31, which is with Pain of Truth, Ends of Sanity, Risk, and Hold My Own!. Tickets are on sale now.

loading...
Filed Under: Crown of Thornz, Ends of Sanity, Hold My Own, Madball, Murphys Law, NYHC, Pain of Truth, Ray's Candy Store, RISK, The Capturers, Tompkins Square Park, Vulture Raid
Categories: Heavy Metal News, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan