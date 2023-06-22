Madball, Terror, Confusion, Train of Thought & more playing BBB/DAZE/SOH NYC showcase

Triple B Records, DAZE, and Streets of Hate are throwing their annual NYC showcase at Brooklyn Monarch on September 30 & October 1. It'll be headlined by Madball, Terror, Killing Time, and Mindforce, and it features reunions from '90s New York bands Confusion (pre-Shutdown/Inhuman, whose new comp Storm The Walls: 1990-1994 is out this week on DAZE) and Train of Thought (post-Bulldoze). It also features the back-in-action Soul Search, Crown of Thornz, Magnitude, Simulakra, Adrienne, Big Boy, Blood Runs Cold, C4, Echo Chamber, Exhibition, Extinguish, Godskin Peeler, Hold My Own, Killing Pace, Mongrel, Mourning, New World Man, and Seed of Pain. Plus there's one more TBA.

Weekend passes are on sale now. Daily lineups TBA.

Triple B DAZE SOH 2023 loading...

Tracklist

Madball

Terror

Killing Time

Mindforce

Soul Search

Crown Of Thornz

Magnitude

Confusion

Train Of Thought

Simulakra

Adrienne

Big Boy

Blood Runs Cold

C4

Echo Chamber

Exhibition

Extinguish

Godskin Peeler

Hold My Own

Killing Pace

Mongrel

Mourning

New World Man

Seed Of Pain