Made in America 2021 lineup (Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, more)

Made in America, the Philadelphia festival founded and curated by Jay-Z, recently announced they'd be returning in 2021 over Labor Day Weekend, on September 4 and 5 at Ben Franklin Parkway, and now they've announced this year's lineup. Justin Bieber and Lil Baby headline, and Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee are set to perform. See the lineup in full on the poster below.

Two-day passes to Made in America are on sale now.