Made in America 2022 lineup (Tyler the Creator, Bad Bunny, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, more)

Philadelphia festival Made in America, founded by Jay-Z, has announced its 2022 edition, happening on September 3 and 4 at Benjamin Franklin Pkway. Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator are this year's headliners, and the lineup also includes Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, Ryan Castro, and more. See it in full below.

Two-day passes are on sale now.