Made In America 2023 lineup: SZA, Lizzo, Ice Spice, Mase + Cam’ron, and more

The Made In America festival returns to Philly's Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Labor Day Weekend, September 2-3, with headliners SZA and Lizzo. The lineup also includes Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, TiaCorine, and more, as well as a "very special joint set" from Mase and Cam'ron.

Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below.

Made In America loading...

Made In America -- 2023 Lineup

SZA

Lizzo

Miguel

Tems

Metro Boomin

Ice Spice

Coi Leray

Latto

Lil Yachty

Doechii

Lola Brooke

Coco Jones

Paris Texas

TiaCorine

Eem Triplin

Flau’jae Johnson

Tanerélle

Weston Estate

A very special joint set by Mase and Cam’ron