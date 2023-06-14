Made In America 2023 lineup: SZA, Lizzo, Ice Spice, Mase + Cam’ron, and more
The Made In America festival returns to Philly's Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Labor Day Weekend, September 2-3, with headliners SZA and Lizzo. The lineup also includes Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, TiaCorine, and more, as well as a "very special joint set" from Mase and Cam'ron.
Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below.
Made In America -- 2023 Lineup
SZA
Lizzo
Miguel
Tems
Metro Boomin
Ice Spice
Coi Leray
Latto
Lil Yachty
Doechii
Lola Brooke
Coco Jones
Paris Texas
TiaCorine
Eem Triplin
Flau’jae Johnson
Tanerélle
Weston Estate
A very special joint set by Mase and Cam’ron