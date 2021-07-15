Made in America adds Kehlani, Young Thug, Griselda, more to 2021 lineup

Jay-Z-founded and curated Philadelphia festival Made in America is returning in 2021 over Labor Day Weekend, on September 4 and 5 at Ben Franklin Parkway. Since announcing the lineup they've made some updates, adding Kehlani, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Latto, Griselda, Lloyd Banks, Fivio Foreign, Pi'erre Bourne and Maeta.

Those artists join headliners Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, and Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. See the updated lineup on the poster below.

Two-day passes to Made in America are on sale now.