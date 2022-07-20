Made in America announces lineup by day, single day tickets

Made in America Festival, the Jay-Z founded Philadelphia fest, has released lineups by day for their 2022 edition.

Saturday is headlined by Tyler, the Creator and will feature sets by Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Key Glock, Toro Y Moi, Larry June, and Babyface Ray.

Sunday is headlined by Bad Bunny, with sets by Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Tate McRae, Rels B, Fuerza Regida, Victoria Monét, Ryan Castro, and Chimbala.

The festival goes down September 3-4 at Benjamin Franklin Pkway. Single-day passes, as well as two-day passes, are now available.