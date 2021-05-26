Made in America returning for Labor Day Weekend 2021, early bird tickets on sale

After being forced to cancel their 2020 edition due to COVID, Made in America is on for 2021, The Philadelphia Enquirer reports. A spokesperson for Jay-Z's Roc Nation management company told them that the festival is scheduled for September 4 and 5 at Ben Franklin Parkway in Philly, with the main stage in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

Early bird tickets are on sale now, and the ACLU of Pennsylvania will benefit from proceeds as the official charity partner of the festival.

"The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations," Jay-Z, who curates the fest, said in a statement. "This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments," he continued. "We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia."

The lineup is still to be announced; stay tuned.