Made in America returning Labor Day Weekend 2023, early bird tix on sale

Jay-Z-curated Philadelphia festival Made in America has announced the dates for its 2023 edition, happening on Labor Day Weekend, September 2-3 at Ben Franklin Parkway. The lineup is still to be announced, but they have put early bird tickets and VIP packages on sale.

The 2022 edition of Made in America featured Bad Bunny, Tyler the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, Ryan Castro, and more. Stay tuned for this year's lineup.