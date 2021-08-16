Made in America reveals 2021 lineup by day, single day tix on sale now

The Jay-Z-curated Made in America returns for its 2021 edition on September 4 and 5 at Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, and the festival has now revealed its lineup by day. Saturday, September 4 is headlined by Lil Baby, and also features Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Griselda, Coi Leray, Morray, Latto, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Kaash Paige, Pi'erre Bourne, Duke Deuce, Maeta, and Destin Conrad

Saturday, September 5 is headlined by Justin Bieber, and also includes sets from Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tinashe, Freddie Gibbs, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lloyd Banks, Foushee, Mariah the Scientist, Mozzy, Cazzu, Capella Grey, and 26AR.

In addition, the festival has put GA and VIP single-day passes on sale, along with the two-day options.

