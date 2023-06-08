Madeline Kenney preps new LP and US tour, shares “I Drew a Line”

Madeline Kenney will release her fourth album, A New Reality Mind, on July 28 via Carpark. She made the album by herself during the pandemic and themes of isolation run throughout, including new single "I Drew A Line," a synthpop song about keeping on keeping on for better or worse.

"I’ve been thinking a lot about the stories I tell myself to keep plodding along, and how those stories can obfuscate certain realities," Kenney says of the song. "Stories not only set limits but also set us up for the most frightening awakening when life starts to contradict the story. When I went through a breakup I realized that the story I had been living out was much different in the plain light of day than what I had constructed out of fantasy. I think it’s very human to tell stories, and I think it can protect us, but what if we don’t need protection? What purpose does the story serve then?" Watch the "I Drew a Line" video below.

Madeline has also announced a US tour that has West Coast dates with Fat Tony and East Coast dates with Ben Sloan. She plays Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on September 21. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time -- dates are below.

madeline kenney album loading...

A New Reality Mind:

1. Intro

2. Plain Boring Disaster

3. Superficial Conversation

4. Reality Mind

5. I Drew A Line

6. It Carries On

7. Red Emotion

8. The Same Again

9. HFAM

10. Leaves Me Dry

11. Expectations

Tour Dates

8/11 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

8/12 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

8/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

8/17 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

8/18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

8/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

8/20 - Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern ^

9/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live ^

9/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

9/22 - Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

9/23 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

* w/ Fat Tony

^ w/ Ben Sloan