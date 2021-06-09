Madi Diaz announces new LP ‘History of a Feeling,’ shares “Woman in My Heart”

Madi Diaz has announced a new album, History of a Feeling, which will be out August 27 via ANTI- (her first for the label). The album was co-produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver), and Madi says it's a record that embraces her Nashville songwriting roots as as well as indie rock influences, while being her most most direct, personal collection of songs to date.

“The bulk of this music came from dealing with a kind of tsunami clash of compassion, both for my former partner while she was discovering a deeper part of her gender identity long hidden, and my own raw heartache over having lost the partner I knew,” says Diaz. “I felt so torn through the middle because half of me wanted to hold this person through such a major life event, one that is so beautiful and hard, and the other half felt lost—like I had lost myself in someone else’s story.”

History of a Feeling includes recent singles “Nervous,” “New Person, Old Place,” and “Man In Me,” and the new single is the immediate, compelling "Woman in My Heart." “This song came out in a sort of waking dream while I was actively learning how to part with someone,” says Diaz. “It was hard enough not to miss/hurt/hate/fight/fuck/feel/get over them, and, what was even harder, was the love we had felt more and more like a mystery and the pain was the only thing coming in clear.” The video for "Woman in My Heart" was directed by Diaz and Jordan Bellamy, and shot in Colorado. “Stumbling in the dark in old abandoned gold mines, whispering to horses at 9500 feet and digging relentlessly, all of these physical motions called out to us as a signal in a desperate attempt to unearth the truth.”

Watch the "Woman in My Heart" video and check out the album's tracklist and artwork, below. You can pre-order History of a Feeling now.

History Of A Feeling tracklist

1. Rage

2. Man In Me

3. Crying In Public

4. Resentment

5. Think Of Me

6. Woman In My Heart

7. Nervous

8. Forever

9. History Of A Feeling

10. New Person Old Place

11. Do It Now