Madi Diaz shares new song “Hangover,” announces fall tour
Madi Diaz is back with a new single, "Hangover," a wrenching breakup song which follows last year's excellent History Of A Feeling and its companion EP, Same History, New Feelings. You can watch the Joey Broadnax-directed video below.
“I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging throws of heartbreak—the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over,” says Diaz. “Sometimes it feels like you’re just stumbling around a city and in every corner there’s a memory. At every table in every restaurant some argument, on every street corner some kiss, at the 7 eleven some melt down. ‘Hangover’ is about bumping into that old feeling and reliving the less appealing side effects of not being in love with that person anymore.”
Madi will be at Newport Folk Festival this month and has dates in August opening for Harry Styles in Toronto and José González in Utah and Colorado, and will then head out on a solo tour this fall that includes a Brooklyn show at Baby’s All Right on October 27. Tickets for that show go on sale Wednesday, July 13 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Madi Diaz - 2022 Tour Dates
Sat. July 23 - Newport RI @ Newport Folk Festival
Mon. Aug. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles
Tue. Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles
Mon. Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden w/ Jose Gonzalez
Tue. Aug. 30 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities w/ Jose Gonzalez
Sun. Sept. 4 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest
Sat. Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Tue. Oct. 25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
Wed. Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Thu. Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
Fri. Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee
Sun. Oct. 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus
Thu. Nov. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Fri. Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
Sun. Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
Mon. Nov. 7 – Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel
Wed. Nov. 9 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Fri. Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. Nov. 12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
Mon. Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
Tue. Nov. 15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Thu. Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Fri. Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge