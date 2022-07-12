Madi Diaz shares new song “Hangover,” announces fall tour

Madi Diaz is back with a new single, "Hangover," a wrenching breakup song which follows last year's excellent History Of A Feeling and its companion EP, Same History, New Feelings. You can watch the Joey Broadnax-directed video below.

“I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging throws of heartbreak—the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over,” says Diaz. “Sometimes it feels like you’re just stumbling around a city and in every corner there’s a memory. At every table in every restaurant some argument, on every street corner some kiss, at the 7 eleven some melt down. ‘Hangover’ is about bumping into that old feeling and reliving the less appealing side effects of not being in love with that person anymore.”

Madi will be at Newport Folk Festival this month and has dates in August opening for Harry Styles in Toronto and José González in Utah and Colorado, and will then head out on a solo tour this fall that includes a Brooklyn show at Baby’s All Right on October 27. Tickets for that show go on sale Wednesday, July 13 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Madi Diaz - 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. July 23 - Newport RI @ Newport Folk Festival

Mon. Aug. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles

Tue. Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena w/ Harry Styles

Mon. Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden w/ Jose Gonzalez

Tue. Aug. 30 – Arvada, CO @ Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities w/ Jose Gonzalez

Sun. Sept. 4 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Fest

Sat. Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Tue. Oct. 25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

Wed. Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Thu. Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Fri. Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee

Sun. Oct. 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus

Thu. Nov. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Fri. Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Sun. Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

Mon. Nov. 7 – Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel

Wed. Nov. 9 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Fri. Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. Nov. 12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

Mon. Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Tue. Nov. 15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Thu. Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Fri. Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge